Two Wiregrass counties drop from high risk to substantial risk

At least two Wiregrass counties are now out of the red.

Both Barbour and Pike counties have moved from the high risk category – denoted by the color red – for COVID-19 transmission and into the substantial risk category, which is marked by orange. They are among nine of Alabama’s 67 counties that are no longer considered high risk for overall community transmission – four listed as substantial and five as moderate risk.

All other Wiregrass counties – Houston, Coffee, Henry, Dale, Geneva, and Covington – are still considered high risk, which is defined as having a positivity rate greater than 10% and more than 100 new cases per 100,000 persons. Substantial risk is defined as have between 50 and 99 new cases per 100,000 persons and a positivity rate between 8% and 9.99%.

It’s been several months since a county in the Wiregrass has not been listed as high risk.

Both Barbour and Pike counties have positivity rates in the moderate range of 5 to 7.99%, but counties have to meet both defined indicators to move into a lower risk category.