Two Wiregrass counties drop from high risk to substantial risk

At least two Wiregrass counties are now out of the red.
Both Barbour and Pike counties have moved from the high risk category – denoted by the color red – for COVID-19 transmission and into the substantial risk category, which is marked by orange. They are among nine of Alabama’s 67 counties that are no longer considered high risk for overall community transmission – four listed as substantial and five as moderate risk.
All other Wiregrass counties – Houston, Coffee, Henry, Dale, Geneva, and Covington – are still considered high risk, which is defined as having a positivity rate greater than 10% and more than 100 new cases per 100,000 persons. Substantial risk is defined as have between 50 and 99 new cases per 100,000 persons and a positivity rate between 8% and 9.99%.
It’s been several months since a county in the Wiregrass has not been listed as high risk.
Both Barbour and Pike counties have positivity rates in the moderate range of 5 to 7.99%, but counties have to meet both defined indicators to move into a lower risk category.
Barbour County’s positivity rate is currently 7.6% and over the last seven days, the county has reported 157 tests administered for COVID-19 with 12 of those returning as positive. Overall, Barbour County has seen 3,490 cases and 71 deaths since the pandemic began in 2020.
Pike County has a 7.3% positivity rate with 164 tests administered over the last seven and 12 positive results. Pike has had 4,651 total cases and 99 deaths from the virus.
Houston County’s positivity rate is at 10.7%.
Dale County has a 17.4% positivity rate, and Geneva County has a 16.9% positivity rate.
Henry County has a 14.6% positivity rate; Coffee County has a 16.4% positivity rate; and Covington County is at 14.6% positivity.
There are currently 1.99 million people in Alabama who are fully vaccinated and 2.45 million who have received one or more dose of vaccine.
In the Wiregrass, vaccination rates range from 30.75% up to 38.12%, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.
