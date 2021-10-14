Two Wiregrass crashes lead to fatalities

Two separate Thursday accidents claimed the lives of a 66-year-old Elba man and a 60-year-old Eufaula man.

According to news releases from the Dothan Post of the Alabama Department of Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division, the first traffic accident occurred around 8:55 a.m. Thursday when a 2014 Jeep Cherokee driven by Robin Taylor Fleming, 50, of Andalusia crossed the center line on Coffee County Road 376 and collided with a 1993 Chevy S-10 driven by John Ira Fowler, 66, of Elba.

Fowler was pronounced deceased at the scene. The wreck was about eight miles east of the Elba city limits.

Another two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 11:05 a.m. Thursday and claimed the life of a Barbour County man.

The crash occurred when the 2006 Chevy Silverado driven by Max Eugene Enfinger, 60, of Eufaula struck the rear end of a cotton hauler driven by Jorge Zaragoza Galvan, 56, of Alamo, Texas. Enfinger was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident occurred on U.S. Highway 431, approximately one mile south of Eufaula city limits.

No further information was made available as Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.