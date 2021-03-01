Two Wiregrass fugitives face assault charges after armed standoff in Georgia

Danner is currently in custody at the Cherokee Adult Detention Center. He is charged with four counts of aggravated assault against a police officer, fleeing and attempting to elude police, and simple battery against a police officer. He is being held without bond.

Danner was arrested in Dothan in December and charged with second-degree assault after he allegedly struck his ex-wife in the head with a handgun, causing the gun to discharge. The bullet grazed her head, resulting in non-life threatening injury.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said the department is talking with the district attorney’s office to revoke his bond so that he can be extradited back to Alabama to face charges.

“He’s a dangerous individual. He definitely needs to be in jail,” Owens said, noting Danner’s history of violent crimes.

GBI said Kirkland, who was previously misidentified in an earlier Cherokee Sheriff’s Office press release as William Kirkland, will face aggravated assault charges upon his release from the hospital, and other charges related to the incident are likely.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.