Two Wiregrass fugitives face assault charges after armed standoff in Georgia

BALL GROUND, Georgia -- Two Wiregrass fugitives face assault charges after an armed standoff with police in Georgia on Sunday afternoon.
A Ball Ground police officer attempted to stop a vehicle occupied by two subjects who matched the description of a BOLO from Alabama, according to a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
The subjects were later identified as Jeffrey Leighton Danner, 30, of Dothan, and Kaleb Hunter Kirkland of Taylor, who were involved in multiple criminal investigations.
The vehicle did not stop and was pursued by an officer to a local sportswear company building. The officer confirmed they were armed after they stopped and fled on foot into the woods behind the building and opened fire.
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies and multiple area SWAT teams responded to the scene to secure the area, and locate and apprehend the subjects. Georgia State Patrol helicopters also assisted in locating Danner and Kirkland and supported SWAT operations.
During the standoff, multiple shots were fired at responding law enforcement officers. A Cherokee County SWAT member shot Kirkland after he failed to comply with verbal commands, GBI reported. Kirkland was armed with a rifle.
Kirkland was transported to an area hospital for treatment. He is currently in stable condition. Danner was later taken into custody without incident.
Danner is currently in custody at the Cherokee Adult Detention Center. He is charged with four counts of aggravated assault against a police officer, fleeing and attempting to elude police, and simple battery against a police officer. He is being held without bond.
Danner was arrested in Dothan in December and charged with second-degree assault after he allegedly struck his ex-wife in the head with a handgun, causing the gun to discharge. The bullet grazed her head, resulting in non-life threatening injury.
Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said the department is talking with the district attorney’s office to revoke his bond so that he can be extradited back to Alabama to face charges.
“He’s a dangerous individual. He definitely needs to be in jail,” Owens said, noting Danner’s history of violent crimes.
GBI said Kirkland, who was previously misidentified in an earlier Cherokee Sheriff’s Office press release as William Kirkland, will face aggravated assault charges upon his release from the hospital, and other charges related to the incident are likely.
