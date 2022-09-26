Two women charged with hindering prosecution for helping murder suspect

Dothan police have charged two Wiregrass women with hindering prosecution by aiding one of two suspects still wanted in a double murder.

In July, the Dothan Police Department began working a double murder investigation along with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department in Florida. During the investigation, five individuals were identified as suspects. Two of those suspects: 32-year-old Devante Williams and 31-year-old MacAuthur Hawkins, both of Dothan, are still being sought by the Dothan Police Department and the U.S. Marshals. Williams and Hawkins are wanted for one count of capital murder, one count of kidnapping first degree and one count of abuse of a corpse.

In recent days, investigators identified two females who have been hindering the apprehension of Devante Williams by providing him with housing and vehicles, according to the police department. Quantasia Johnson, 27, of Dothan and Cathleen Harvis, 26, of Enterprise have each been charged with one count of hindering prosecution first degree. Each one has a $15,000 bond.

The double murder investigation began with the disappearance of Damien Bell and Shauna Terry, who were reported missing in Dothan by family members on July 11 and were last seen or heard from on July 8. Dothan and Holmes County investigators found two bodies in Holmes County in late July believed to be Bell and Terry.

Of the five suspects, Dothan police first arrested Sheena Marie Thurman, 35, of Bonifay on July 28 and charged her with one count of murder. About a week later, police apprehended and charged David Allen Bastian, 37, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida, with one count of capital murder, one count of kidnapping first degree, and one count of abuse of a corpse. Joshua Deavours Parks, 36, was taken into custody a few days after Bastian and charged with capital murder, abuse of a corpse, and kidnapping first degree.

Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of Devante Williams or MacAuthur Hawkins are asked to contact the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 334-793-7000. The Dothan Police Department will guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to help in an anonymous capacity. A reward may be offered for any information that leads to the apprehension of either of these two individuals.