Two years in, COVID risk low for Wiregrass counties

Two years ago, Southeast Health admitted its first COVID-19 patient.

Since then COVID patient numbers at both Southeast Health and Flowers Hospital in Dothan have ebbed and flowed with surges of the illness as different coronavirus variants moved through the state.

This week, Southeast Health reported 13 COVID patients, and Alabama appeared to be in a better situation where the virus is concerned.

COVID-19 community levels for counties in Southeast Alabama were according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). As of Thursday, each of the eight Wiregrass counties ranked low on the CDC’s scale of low, medium, and high community levels – a scale based on hospital admissions, hospital beds being used, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

All this is happening as new COVID cases are rising in Europe due to what is being described as a subvariant of the highly-contagious omicron variant, which led to the most recent surge in the U.S. – another reminder that COVID-19 isn’t going anywhere just yet.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) placed three Wiregrass counties – Coffee, Houston, and Pike – under a low level of community transmission risk. Other local counties are all considered to be at a moderate risk, which is the second lowest category under the state’s risk scale of low, moderate, substantial, and high.

Hospitalizations across the state were down to 221 patients among the 104 hospitals reporting numbers as of Thursday, according to the state’s online COVID-19 dashboard. That number is a far cry from the peak in January due to the omicron variant surge. On Jan. 25, the number of COVID-19 patients in Alabama reached as high as 2,961.

In previous surges, hospitalizations around the state reached similar high levels.

Earlier this week, the CDC reported that the country’s current 7-day moving average of daily new cases had dropped 16.6% from the previous 7-day average – down to 30,040 cases from 36,010 cases.

More than 65% of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated, while more than 76% of people in the U.S. have received at least one dose. The current 7-day moving average of new deaths due to COVID has decreased by 11.4%, according to the CDC.

Since the pandemic reached the U.S. in March 2020, there have been nearly 79.5 million cases of COVID-19 reported.

In Alabama, there have been nearly 1.3 million cases of COVID-19 and 19,038 deaths since the first cases were reported two years ago. Only 2.3 million Alabama residents are fully vaccinated and nearly 2.9 million have received one or more doses of vaccine. ADPH has also administered another 774,035 doses either as boosters or third doses.

Cases in the Wiregrass have reached 83,605 during the pandemic with 1,634 deaths reported over the past two years from Barbour, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, and Pike counties.

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

