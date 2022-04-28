 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ty'ina Moore named 2022 Residential Leader of the Year at Georgia Southwestern

  • Updated
  • 0
Ty'ina Moore named 2022 Residential Leader of the Year at Georgia Southwestern

Coordinators of Residential Living and Student Activities Matt Klein (left) and Shannon Griffin (right) present Ty'ina Moore (middle) her award.

 GEORGIA SOUTHWESTERN STATE UNIVERSITY

AMERICUS, Ga. – Georgia Southwestern State University student Ty'ina Moore of Donalsonville was named Residential Leader of the Year at GSW's 2022 Student Recognition Ceremony on April 21 in the Storm Dome.

This award is given to an outstanding Residential Leader who has gone above and beyond their job responsibilities and role, demonstrated a positive attitude, supported their team, developed a strong sense of community, and supported departmental goals throughout the year.

Georgia Southwestern State University, located in Americus, Ga., is a public, four-year unit of the University System of Georgia with over 3,000 students.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Take a peek at this Ukrainian farmer's makeshift bomb shelter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert