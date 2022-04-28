Ty'ina Moore named 2022 Residential Leader of the Year at Georgia Southwestern

AMERICUS, Ga. – Georgia Southwestern State University student Ty'ina Moore of Donalsonville was named Residential Leader of the Year at GSW's 2022 Student Recognition Ceremony on April 21 in the Storm Dome.

This award is given to an outstanding Residential Leader who has gone above and beyond their job responsibilities and role, demonstrated a positive attitude, supported their team, developed a strong sense of community, and supported departmental goals throughout the year.