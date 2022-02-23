U.S. Senate race: Enterprise's Britt confident in GOP primary win despite competition

“One of the things I learned after kind of growing up a little bit is that we in the Wiregrass stick together,” Britt said. “So it's nice to be here with so many familiar faces and so many supporters and have an opportunity to talk about the campaign and listen to people about their concerns and their vision both for the country and the state and energize voters to help us make this happen on May 24.”

Before her address to attendees, Britt told the Dothan Eagle she was looking forward to talking with Wiregrass voters.

She said the U.S./Mexico border is currently a national security and a humanitarian crisis under President Joe Biden’s leadership and sealing the border and re-implementing policies surrounding those illegal crossings are important issues. China’s undermining of U.S. leaders and workers should also continue to be a topic of conversation, she said.