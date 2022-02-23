U.S. Senate race: Enterprise's Britt confident in GOP primary win despite competition

Republican Katie Britt, U.S. Senate candidate from Enterprise, is confident in a primary win following a Florida visit with former President Donald Trump.
“People want new blood,” Britt said during a meet-and-greet event in the upstairs portion of Eagle Eye Outfitters.
“They do not want career politicians; they don’t want someone that is working to write their third book. What they want is someone who has the energy, the passion and the fight to make a difference in D.C. to take our country back and to make sure that our state and hardworking Alabamians have a seat at the table.”
Britt has raised the most campaign funding out of all the candidates in the crowded race, even surpassing Mo Brooks, who’s won Trump’s political favor and gained the powerful figurehead’s endorsement. In the polls, the two candidates seem neck-to-neck with voters.
However, Trump recently sat down with Britt and husband Wesley Britt at Mar-a-Lago.
“Wesley and I were thrilled to have the opportunity to sit down with the president and to give him an update on the race,” Britt said on Tuesday while declining to discuss specifics of their conversation.
On Thursday, the homegrown Senate hopeful was happy to be back in the Wiregrass for a meet-and-greet with local officials, business owners, and members of the public.
“One of the things I learned after kind of growing up a little bit is that we in the Wiregrass stick together,” Britt said. “So it's nice to be here with so many familiar faces and so many supporters and have an opportunity to talk about the campaign and listen to people about their concerns and their vision both for the country and the state and energize voters to help us make this happen on May 24.”
Before her address to attendees, Britt told the Dothan Eagle she was looking forward to talking with Wiregrass voters.
She said the U.S./Mexico border is currently a national security and a humanitarian crisis under President Joe Biden’s leadership and sealing the border and re-implementing policies surrounding those illegal crossings are important issues. China’s undermining of U.S. leaders and workers should also continue to be a topic of conversation, she said.
“Every day that Biden is president, our country is weaker and more vulnerable,” Britt said, referencing the U.S. military’s clumsy and disastrous exit from Afghanistan last year. “It emboldens our enemies and it undermines our credibility across the globe and that is exactly what we are seeing play out right now at the Ukraine border. You have a president who doesn't understand peace through strength and unfortunately we are all going to pay the price for that.”
Britt said the U.S. also needs to recommit to being energy independent, making sure people are getting back to work, and fighting against government overreach.
“We are at a crossroads in our country where we need leaders that are willing to fight for the foundational principles of this nation, our Christian conservative values, the freedoms and liberties it’s founded on, and I know that I'm the best candidate to do that in the United States Senate to fight for Alabama values and fight for hardworking Americans,” Britt said.
The GOP primary is on May 24. Also fighting against Brooks and Britt for the Republican nomination are candidates Mike Durant, Lillie Boddie, Karla DuPriest, and Jake Schafer.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.