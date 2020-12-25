Unemployment claims climb for Wiregrass counties

More Wiregrass residents filed initial unemployment claims the week before Christmas than in the weeks prior, according to the latest figures from the Alabama Department of Labor.

Official numbers for initial claims filed during the week of Dec. 13-19 were released Wednesday, Dec. 23. These are new claims first filed following a job loss and do not reflect all current active unemployment claims paid by the department.

There were 7,543 initial claims filed statewide either online or by telephone the week ending Dec. 19, according to a news release. Of those claims, there were 3,265 related to COVID-19.

Industry sectors with the greatest number of claims are: Industry Not Available, 2,975; Manufacturing, 764; Administrative and Support and Waste, 689; Accommodation and Food Services, 620; Retail Trade, 544; and Health Care and Social Assistance, 488.

Jefferson County once again had the largest number of claims in the state with 918.

For the week ending March 14 – which was before state health orders forced businesses to close to slow the spread of COVID-19 – there were less than 2,000 initial claims filed in Alabama. Initial claims reached as high as 106,739 in early April.