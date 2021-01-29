Unemployment claims continue overall drop

After a post-holiday spike, the state’s initial unemployment claims have continued to drop, according to the most recent count released by the Alabama Department of Labor.

There were 11,615 initial claims filed either online or by telephone during the week of Jan. 17-23, the most recent official count available, according to numbers released Friday by the Alabama Department of Labor. Out of those claims, there were 5,708 related to job losses caused by COVID-19. Initial unemployment claims are those first filed following a job loss and do not reflect all current active unemployment claims paid by the department.

Latest figures are down from the weeks ending Jan. 9 and Jan. 16.

For the week of Jan. 3-9, initial claims reached 14,084 statewide – about 3,000 more than the previous week ending Jan. 2. But for the period of Jan. 10-16, there were 11,983 initial claims filed. About 5,982 of those claims are related to COVID-19.

For the week ending March 14, 2020 – which was before state health orders forced businesses to close to slow the spread of COVID-19 – there were less than 2,000 initial claims filed in Alabama. Initial claims reached as high as 106,739 in early April.