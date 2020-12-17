 Skip to main content
Unemployment claims up statewide but down for the Wiregrass
Unemployment claims up statewide but down for the Wiregrass

Unemployment claims up statewide but down for the Wiregrass

Target customers walk under a hiring sign outside of the store in Dothan on Dec. 10, 2020.

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

More than 7,500 initial unemployment claims were filed last week in Alabama.

Thursday, the Alabama Department of Labor released its weekly count on initial claims for unemployment filed during the week of Dec. 6-12. These are new claims first filed following a job loss and do not reflect all current active unemployment claims paid by the department.

There were 7,569 initial claims filed across the state last week, up from the 7,059 initial claims filed the previous week. Of the claims filed there were 3,231 related to COVID-19. While they've leveled out somewhat since a surge in November, initial unemployment claims have remained high since March when the coronavirus pandemic led to business shutdowns around the state. For the week ending March 14, initial unemployment claims were only 1,824 statewide. Such claims reached as high as 106,739 in early April

The Wiregrass saw another dip with 375 claims filed last week, down from 392 claims filed the week ending Dec. 5.

The following is a breakdown of claims filed in Wiregrass counties for the week ending Dec. 12 with the increase or decrease from the previous week in parentheses: Barbour County, 28 (+3); Coffee County, 58 (+9); Covington County, 31 (-7); Dale County, 62 (-10); Geneva County, 28 (-1); Henry County, 13 (-7); Houston County, 117 (-12); Pike County, 38 (+8).

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in Alabama, Wiregrass residents filed 117 initial claims for unemployment.

Mount Gilead Baptist Church Walk Thru Bethlehem re-enactment

