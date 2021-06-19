United Way director uses mom's recipes for fundraising cookbook

When Walter Hill wanted to do something to honor his late mother, Virginia Hill, he thought of one of her kitchen rules: When baking pie, always bake two and give one away.
So, he baked pies and gave them away to surprised recipients.
That was two years ago not long after his mother died in 2019. Virginia Hill would have turned 100 on May 31, and Hill – the executive director of the Wiregrass United Way – wanted to do something to honor the occasion.
Known for her coastal Mississippi culinary skills, Virginia Hill wrote down all of her recipes as well as those she got from other family members and friends. When she died, her recipe box went to Walter.
So, Walter published a cookbook in her memory with proceeds going to the Wiregrass United Way.
“My mother would have loved that; she loved the work that I do here,” he said.
“Favorite Recipes from Walter’s Diner” features 159 recipes and will be on sale for $20 (although pre-orders have already led to 850 sales). A cookbook release event will be held Thursday at Shute Pecan on the Ross Clark Circle in Dothan from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. After that, the cookbook will be sold at Shute’s as well as at the Wiregrass United Way at 304 N. Foster St. in downtown Dothan.
“She would be glad I took the time to do it, but she would think it took way more time than it did,” Walter Hill said. “My mother didn’t grow up in the age of working a computer. The only cellphone she had was the bag phone.”
Food was a big part of the Hill family’s life. There were seven children with Walter the youngest. Virginia had 15 grandchildren when she died, and now there are 34 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren
While a few of the recipes would be considered advanced, Hill said most are simple to prepare.
Hill published the cookbook with Morris Press Cookbooks, which specializes in self-published cookbooks intended as family keepsakes or for fundraisers. Hill and his sister Georgine East input the recipes and Georgine proofed them. Most of the recipes are Virginia’s although there are a few of her favorites from other family members and close friends.
“The shrimp butter was her go-to,” Hill said. “She didn’t use the word appetizer; she would just say, you know, a snack.”
Hill remembers how his mother would pull her recipes out and go through the pages, talking about the dishes. Virginia knew the favorites of her children and their father, of different family members and friends. She also remembered the skills of other cooks. And when she visited her children, she usually had her own favorites she wanted prepared.
“I made a tomato pie for her,” Walter Hill said. “If she came to Dothan and stayed with us in the summer when tomatoes were fresh … she would eat a slice for lunch every day until it was gone, heat it up in the microwave. She loved that.”
