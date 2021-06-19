United Way director uses mom's recipes for fundraising cookbook

When Walter Hill wanted to do something to honor his late mother, Virginia Hill, he thought of one of her kitchen rules: When baking pie, always bake two and give one away.

So, he baked pies and gave them away to surprised recipients.

That was two years ago not long after his mother died in 2019. Virginia Hill would have turned 100 on May 31, and Hill – the executive director of the Wiregrass United Way – wanted to do something to honor the occasion.

Known for her coastal Mississippi culinary skills, Virginia Hill wrote down all of her recipes as well as those she got from other family members and friends. When she died, her recipe box went to Walter.

So, Walter published a cookbook in her memory with proceeds going to the Wiregrass United Way.

“My mother would have loved that; she loved the work that I do here,” he said.

“Favorite Recipes from Walter’s Diner” features 159 recipes and will be on sale for $20 (although pre-orders have already led to 850 sales). A cookbook release event will be held Thursday at Shute Pecan on the Ross Clark Circle in Dothan from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. After that, the cookbook will be sold at Shute’s as well as at the Wiregrass United Way at 304 N. Foster St. in downtown Dothan.