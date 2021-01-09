United Way Wednesday: Nonprofit works to finish strong during tough fundraising year

COVID-19 wrecked the previous year to an extent that has not been experienced in recent memory, leaving many people in far worse situations than they were before it all began. Businesses and nonprofits have especially taken a hard hit with the COVID-related financial problems.

Wiregrass United Way (WUW) is wrapping up a tough year of fundraising this month far behind the goal it hoped to reach.

“I can tell you we won't be setting any records for outstanding achievements this year,” said CEO Walter Hill. “It is so unfortunate since the need is greater and our partner agencies really need more money than last year, not less.”

Hill explained that almost 70% of their annual fundraising comes from businesses who donate using payroll deductions; however, when COVID hit and businesses were on lockdown for weeks, some months, WUW was not able to initiate its usual door-to-door conversations where their mission is highlighted to possible donors. This, along with most companies suffering cutbacks, left an undesirable gap in their goal.

“We haven’t seen a year like this since 2009 after the economy took such a hard hit in the previous year,” Hill said. “Without being able to personally go and explain to donors what we do and who their donations help, it’s been a struggle.”