United Way Wednesday results in huge success

A last-ditch effort for Wiregrass United Way (WUW) may have been the light at the end of the tunnel the organization needed.

After a year of sparse fundraising efforts due to COVID-19, WUW was looking at a bleak end to its campaign year. However, with its final event and some very generous donors, it will close out 2020 fundraising much better than expected.

After multiple donors came forward with matching donations totaling $100,000 before the event on Wednesday, Walter Hill, WUW CEO was working to make sure they would end Wednesday with their potential $200,000 total.

Hill received a surprising phone call Wednesday morning that stretched their hopeful total even farther.

“Yesterday morning while we were busy raising funds and trying to match $100,000 that had been pledged in matching funds, we had a local businessman call and offer his support. He pledged $50,000 in matching funds bringing our matching amount up to $150,000,” Hill said. “We quickly sent emails to our board members and partner agencies across the six-county area we cover and we started posting on all of our social media accounts to get the word out about this new matching opportunity.”