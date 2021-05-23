 Skip to main content
University of Mississippi announces area students on Spring 2021 Chancellor’s Honor Roll
OXFORD, Miss. — The University of Mississippi recently announced students named to the Spring 2021 Honor Roll lists, including Chancellor’s Honor Roll.

The following area students were named to the Chancellor’s Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00:

Cameron Nicole Sadler of Columbia.

Kendall Grace Wilkerson of Elba.

Evan Micah King of Opp.

David Caden Bryan of Troy.

