University of Mississippi announces Spring 2022 Dean's Honor Roll

The University of Mississippi announced students named to the Spring 2022 Honor Roll lists, including the Dean's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74.

William Ash, of Dothan, majoring in Exercise Science, was named to the Dean's Honor Roll.

David Bryan, of Troy, majoring in Geological Engineering, was named to the Dean's Honor Roll.

In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.