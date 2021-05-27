Unstable weather conditions complicate planting for 2021 peanut season

Alabama has been listed second in peanut production with an estimated 637 million pounds of peanuts produced in 2020, according the USDA National Agricultural Statistic Service (NASS), with Houston County as the top producing county in the state.

NASS estimated Houston County produced almost 106 million pounds of peanuts last year, an increase from 2019’s 94 million pounds. Geneva County was listed as number three in the state with over 72 million pounds, and Henry Count ranked number five with over 53 million pounds.

Kris Balkcom, Alabama Cooperative Extension System assistant extension professor, said the current outlook for this year’s crop is not where most producers would like to be.

“We are running behind schedule, because the rainy weather kept us out of the fields and we didn’t get to start planting until mid-May,” Balkcom said. “Farmers are now trying to do six weeks of work in about two, trying to meet insurance deadlines.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Another factor is the drastic weather changes occurring while during planting, Balkcom said.

“We went from too rainy and now it’s like a light switched. There have been 20 mile per hour winds almost every day, and this week it’s been in the 90s, completely drying up all the moisture in the soil.”