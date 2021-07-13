Unvaccinated account for 96% of COVID deaths in Alabama since April; area vaccine rates still low

“We have to look at this data on these deaths and recognize that over 96% of the deaths were in unvaccinated people,” Landers said. “I mean, literally, that is astounding information and absolutely indicates that we have a much better chance of people surviving if they’re vaccinated against this disease.”

Landers points out that the latest J&J warning deals with 100 cases out of millions of doses of vaccine and the possible link has not been fully reviewed. Landers said she’s more concerned about the cardiac risks for people with COVID-19, including children.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I think if you look at the data, what people are only hearing is a very small risk and making a decision on a very small risk as opposed to the very large risk of dying and also the very large risk of having long COVID or complications from COVID as a result of the disease,” Landers said.

Nationally, the daily number of new COVID-19 cases has doubled in the last three weeks, attributed to the Delta variant, lagging vaccination rates and Fourth of July gatherings. The numbers of cases, deaths or hospitalizations across the country are still far below numbers when the pandemic hit its peak this past winter.