UPDATE: 1 dead following shooting inside Enterprise Walmart Wednesday night

ENTERPRISE – Enterprise police have confirmed that a suspect was in custody Wednesday night following a shooting at the Walmart here that has left one person dead, according to multiple media reports.

On its Facebook page shortly after the incident, Enterprise police said they were on the scene and “There is no current threat. A shooting did take place and a suspect is in custody. We will keep the public updated.”

Enterprise Police Capt. Billy Haglund later told WTVY that multiple shots were fired in the store during a dispute that began in the parking lot.

Haglund said a handgun was used during the incident. No charges had been filed against the person in custody as of around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Media outlets reported that one person died during a shooting inside Walmart and customers remained in the store following the incident as part of the investigation process by police.

No other details, including the names of individuals involved in the incident, were released by Enterprise police.