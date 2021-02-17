UPDATE: Bullinger posts video updates on quest to touch the sun in Ecuador

Bullinger will make three pre-acclimation climbs on Rucu Pichincha (15,419 ft.), Guagua Pichincha (15,696 ft.) and a third volcano before heading to Chimborazo. He will climb to a high camp at 17,300 feet to rest briefly before making an Alpine style late-night start for the Whymper summit.

View the video links below:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Day 1 – Had a very wet day on our acclimation climb towards the summit of Rucu Pichincha above Quito. We didn’t reach summit because of rain and time needed to get back off the mountain to the aerial tram station before it closed. But I did get to about 15,200 feet before turning. Here is today’s trek on Relive. Cheers!

Day 2 - Climbing in the clouds again, cold and windy, as we did second acclimation climb to the two summits on Guagua Pichincha to the south of Quito. Kissed 15,685 feet and got off the mountain before the rain started. I felt dizziness when we started the hike, but had no problems breathing and moving steadily up. Finished fine after running around at altitude. Here’s today’s trek on Relive. Enjoy!