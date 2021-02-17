UPDATE: Bullinger posts video updates on quest to touch the sun in Ecuador

021521-dot-news-bullinger
Bullinger posts video updates on quest to touch the sun in Ecuador
FROM STAFF REPORTS
James Bullinger, former Level Plains councilmember, returned to Ecuador last week for his third attempt to conquer the highest mountain in the country’s “Avenue of the Volcanoes.”
Bullinger, a member of the Fixed Wing Technical Publications team at Navigator Development Group, Inc. headquarters in Enterprise, began training after the Labor Day weekend five months ago to get ready.
A year ago this month, Bullinger accomplished a charity climb for the Army Aviation Museum Foundation, raising $10,320 for the restoration of a 1956 Cessna built YH-41A Seneca helicopter. Bullinger reached the 19,347-foot summit of the Cotopaxi volcano, a personal best high altitude. A five-part video series of this adventure is on Bullinger’s YouTube channel, “Bama Hiker,” on the Climb for the Museum playlist.
Chimborazo is a 20,549-foot-high stratovolcano, sometimes referred to as “the poor man’s Everest.” The volcano is near the Equator and the equatorial bulge makes the summit the closet point on the Earth to the Sun as the planet rotates. It is also the second fastest point on the Earth rotating in space. Bullinger has attempted to climb it twice before without success.
Bullinger will make three pre-acclimation climbs on Rucu Pichincha (15,419 ft.), Guagua Pichincha (15,696 ft.) and a third volcano before heading to Chimborazo. He will climb to a high camp at 17,300 feet to rest briefly before making an Alpine style late-night start for the Whymper summit.
View the video links below:
Day 1 – Had a very wet day on our acclimation climb towards the summit of Rucu Pichincha above Quito. We didn’t reach summit because of rain and time needed to get back off the mountain to the aerial tram station before it closed. But I did get to about 15,200 feet before turning. Here is today’s trek on Relive. Cheers!
Day 2 - Climbing in the clouds again, cold and windy, as we did second acclimation climb to the two summits on Guagua Pichincha to the south of Quito. Kissed 15,685 feet and got off the mountain before the rain started. I felt dizziness when we started the hike, but had no problems breathing and moving steadily up. Finished fine after running around at altitude. Here’s today’s trek on Relive. Enjoy!
Day 3 - Today we were treated to better weather with sunny to partly cloudy skies. We did our third acclamation climb at the Volcano Cotopaxi, where I climbed for the Army Aviation Museum Foundation fundraiser. We climbed up to an altitude of 5000 meters (16,410 ft) to help my body adapt to the lack of oxygen. I’m doing well with altitude – no headache, but occasional lightheadedness. On Sunday we head out to Illiniza Norte for an over night climb and return Monday. Here is the Relive video from today.
Day 4 – On Sunday, Feb. 15, we drove south to the Illiniza National Park. We climbed up to the Refuge that sits in the saddle between the two peaks to rest before climbing the Illiniza Norte peak Our horse porter was an hour late, so I hiked half way up before Estalin caught up with me. Luckily we were the only ones staying in the refuge. The weather rolled in and we had a light dusting of snow. There are 4 foxes now and I got to feed one again. Got a bit of food poisoning and pooped 5 times during the night! Good news is I am not having altitude issues. Here’s the Relive video.
Day 5 - Cold night at refuge, but the weather cleared. Didn't sleep much with bouts of diarrhea and getting up every hour and a half. Drunk about 1.5 liters of water to flush my system. Felt better to climb by 5 a.m. our 5 a.m. push. Departed in darkness, but was treated to a fantastic before morning twilight and the sunrise behind Cotopaxi. Used ice axes and crampons to reach summit by 8:48. at 16,816 ft (5,126m). We descended by the same route as before, reaching the trailhead at noon. I forgot to stop the Relive app until we reached El Chaupi. Enjoy!