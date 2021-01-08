UPDATE: COVID-19 vaccines appointments for some first responders, seniors now available - heavy call volume

“It is critical for everyone to remain patient; demand is high, and supply is low. ADPH and their partners are working around-the-clock to assist as many people as they can.”

The addition of these groups is not a full expansion into the next phase of the vaccine rollout, Phase 1b, which also includes workers in education, childcare, specific manufacturing jobs, food and agriculture, grocery stores, public transit, and the U.S. Postal Service.

Alabama continues to vaccinate more than 326,000 healthcare workers and nursing home residents who are most at-risk of contracting COVID-19. As the vaccine uptake for this category is satisfied, ADPH is now encouraging sites to vaccinate persons in the 75-plus age group and those in the law enforcement and firefighter vocations in order to prevent any loss of vaccine due to cold chain storage requirements.