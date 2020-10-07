UPDATE: Dothan officer resigns after allegedly breaking into family’s apartment while they slept

A Dothan police officer resigned Wednesday after allegedly breaking into a family’s apartment over the weekend, Police Chief Steve Parrish has confirmed.

Parrish said Officer Keyon Russaw submitted a letter of resignation and it was accepted. “He resigned in lieu of termination,” Parrish said.

Parrish added once the officer resigned the internal investigation was closed since it was a personnel matter.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Prior to resigning, the officer was on paid administrative leave while Internal Affairs conducted an investigation to see if the officer violated any laws or personnel policies.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, a woman at Princeton Place apartments said an officer entered her apartment and went into her teenaged son's bedroom and woke him shining a flashlight in his face.

The officer asked the boy if a man, whom he named, lived in the apartment. The boy responded that a man by that name did not live there. The officer in full uniform continued looking in the room with a flashlight before exiting the apartment. The boy heard someone continuing to knock on other doors nearby.