UPDATE: Dothan police identify city's first homicide victim of 2021
UPDATE: Dothan police identify city's first homicide victim of 2021

Dothan police investigating homicide on Morris Street

Members of the Dothan Police Department investigate the scene of a fatal shooting on Morris Street Sunday night. The shooting occurred around 4:15 p.m. Sunday on Morris Street between Meridian Street and Third Avenue.

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

Dothan police have identified the city’s first homicide victim of 2021 as 20-year-old Willis Rambo, Jr. of Dothan.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said the fatal shooting happened around 4 p.m. Sunday on Morris Street between Meridian Street and Third Avenue. Owens said officers were dispatched to a firearm assault in the 900 block of Morris Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Rambo suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Rambo was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are looking for any information regarding this crime. Anyone who has information about this crime can call the Dothan Police Department at 334-793-0215 or Crimestoppers anonymously at 334-793-7000. The Dothan Police Department is committed to protecting witnesses who come forward with information.

