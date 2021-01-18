UPDATE: Dothan police identify city's first homicide victim of 2021

Dothan police have identified the city’s first homicide victim of 2021 as 20-year-old Willis Rambo, Jr. of Dothan.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said the fatal shooting happened around 4 p.m. Sunday on Morris Street between Meridian Street and Third Avenue. Owens said officers were dispatched to a firearm assault in the 900 block of Morris Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Rambo suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Rambo was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are looking for any information regarding this crime. Anyone who has information about this crime can call the Dothan Police Department at 334-793-0215 or Crimestoppers anonymously at 334-793-7000. The Dothan Police Department is committed to protecting witnesses who come forward with information.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.