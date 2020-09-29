UPDATE: Dothan School Board Chairman Schmitz recovering after heart bypass surgery

Dothan City School Board Chairman Mike Schmitz underwent successful heart bypass surgery at Southeast Health Tuesday.

Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the triple-bypass procedure was successful and Schmitz is recovering in the hospital's intensive care unit and will likely stay there for several days until moving to a regular inpatient room.

"The family feels good about everything and feel blessed that everything has turned out well so far," Saliba said. "We continue to ask for people to pray for his continued healing."

Schmitz, who is also a former Dothan mayor, was admitted to the hospital on Friday morning for an unusually high heart rate, according to his son Michael "Schmitty" Schmitz, assistant pastor at Harvest Church.

From there, a team of doctors discovered he would have to undergo bypass surgery. Earlier, Schmitz said the doctors believe it is possible his heart problems are a result of a congenital heart condition, but wouldn't know until after surgery.

Schmitz said the team of doctors, including cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Steven Johnson, have been wonderful in managing his father’s health and prepping him for surgery.

