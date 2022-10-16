UPDATE: Early Sunday morning fire destroys several downtown Enterprise businesses

ENTEPRISE - At least three buildings were destroyed and adjacent structures damaged as an early morning fire swept through the 100 block on Main Street in historic downtown Enterprise Sunday morning.

Firefighters from Enterprise, New Brockton, Elba and Troy battled the blaze for more than four hours that apparently started in the co-joined businesses, She Shed and All About Art Studio, before spreading to the apartments next door.

The first fire call was received at the emergency dispatch at 5:38 a.m., said Enterprise Public Information Manager Emily Glasscock. Enterprise Fire Chief Christopher Davis immediately issued an “all call” alert activating all active duty firefighters and volunteers, she said.

There is no immediate cause of the fire cited, she said. The fire remains under investigation.

As the threat of fire and smoke diminished and the realization that no one was injured, conversation of the Main Street business owners gathered across the street from the fire turned to the artifacts and memorabilia housed in the Pea River Historical and Genealogical Society, two doors down from the fire.

An informal volunteer evacuation brigade quickly formed to remove from the building artifacts, such as the original Boll Weevil Monument statues and hundreds of bound copies of the Enterprise Ledger to a safe location across the street.

“All our people are helping out the Pea River Historical Society right now,” said Bruce Grantham about the Main Street Candy and Nut Company staff hauling items from the building. “We are proud to help because we know everyone on Main Street will be right here helping us if the fire spreads this far.”

“I applaud the quick response of our firefighters,” Enterprise Mayor William Cooper said as he surveyed the charred and water soaked buildings at the corner of Main and College streets and the firefighters re-grouping at the wrought iron railing around the city’s renowned Boll Weevil Monument, a symbol of the city’s triumph over adversity 100 years ago. “It will take time but the people of Enterprise are resilient and we will rebuild out of this,” Cooper said.

Enterprise Director of Tourism and Community Relations Tammy Doerer agreed. “The people of Enterprise will persevere,” she said.