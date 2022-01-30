UPDATE: Enterprise woman charged in shooting at bar in Daleville

DALEVILLE – An Enterprise woman is being held in connection with a shooting early Sunday at a bar on North Daleville Avenue.

Shatae Grubbs, 27, has been charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied building. She is being held without bond in the Dale County Jail.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to a report by WTVY, the Daleville Department of Public Safety received calls of a shooting at Avenue 6 around 3:45 a.m. Once on scene, witnesses pointed in the direction of a car that the suspect was said to be in.

Three people were shot. One victim was transported in a privately owned vehicle to a local hospital in critical but stable condition and later flown to Montgomery. The second victim was transported by Daleville Rescue to a local hospital and later released, and the third was treated on scene.

Investigators are still working the case.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.