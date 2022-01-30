 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Enterprise woman charged in shooting at bar in Daleville
UPDATE: Enterprise woman charged in shooting at bar in Daleville

  Updated
Shatae Grubbs

Shatae Grubbs

 DALE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

DALEVILLE – An Enterprise woman is being held in connection with a shooting early Sunday at a bar on North Daleville Avenue.

Shatae Grubbs, 27, has been charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied building. She is being held without bond in the Dale County Jail.

According to a report by WTVY, the Daleville Department of Public Safety received calls of a shooting at Avenue 6 around 3:45 a.m. Once on scene, witnesses pointed in the direction of a car that the suspect was said to be in.

Three people were shot. One victim was transported in a privately owned vehicle to a local hospital in critical but stable condition and later flown to Montgomery. The second victim was transported by Daleville Rescue to a local hospital and later released, and the third was treated on scene.

Investigators are still working the case.

