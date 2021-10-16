UPDATE: Enterprise woman dies in crash; separate shooting incident at Teaser's being probed

Area law enforcement agencies continue to investigate a vehicle accident that claimed the life of an Enterprise woman and a separate shooting in a nearby night club parking lot early Saturday morning.

According to media reports, first responders, including the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, were called to Teaser’s on U.S. 84 West concerning shots being fired in the establishment’s parking. Not long after, a second emergency call reported a vehicle accident not far from Teaser’s.

In a press release, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:40 a.m. Saturday claimed the life of Jasmine J. Whitehurst, 30, when the 2003 Hummer she was driving left the roadway and overturned multiple times.

Whitehurst was not utilizing her seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. Whitehurst was pronounced deceased on the scene. The crash occurred on U.S. 84 West, approximately 10 miles west of Dothan in Houston County. No additional details were release and ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.

WTVY-TV reported Saturday that Whitehurst was apparently driving a gunshot victim to the hospital when her vehicle wrecked. The Eagle had not confirmed that information on Saturday.