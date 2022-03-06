UPDATE: Hamilton named Azalea-Dogwood Festival queen

Madeline Kate Hamilton was selected as queen at the Azalea-Dogwood Festival Scholarship Pageant on Saturday. As queen, she won a $2,000 scholarship to the school of her choice.
The first runner-up was Bella Angeli Capaldo. Others in the Top 5 were Emily Calhoun, Ellie Smith, and Belle Williams.
Hamilton was the Interview category winner. Smith was the winner in the Test and Stage Presence categories.
Each girl in the Top 5 wins a $500 scholarship, and every category winner wins $500.
The Top 5 by category (in alphabetical order) include:
Test: Emily Calhoun, Bella Angeli Capaldo, Madeline Kate Hamilton, Carmynn Leeth, and Ellie Smith
Stage Presence: Emily Calhoun, Bella Angeli Capaldo, Madeline Kate Hamilton, Ellie Smith, and Belle Williams
Interview: Bella Angeli Capaldo, Sarah Ginn, Madeline Kate Hamilton, Ellie Smith, and Belle Williams
The queen and all the contestants in the pageant will ride in the Azalea-Dogwood Trail, a tradition that began in 1964.
This year’s trail starts with a ribbon cutting at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 20, at the intersection of Woodland Drive and West Main Street.
The queen and others will board their cars at 2:45 p.m. to start the parade, which winds through Dothan’s historic Garden District and ends at 115 Girard Ave.
Kids will be selling lemonade and cookies along the route that includes beautiful homes with belles of all ages and colorful azaleas and dogwoods.
Local food trucks will be set up from 1 to 7 p.m. at Solomon Park, 1850 Choctaw St.