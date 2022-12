Alabama Highway 52 near Ludlum Road in Webb was blocked for several hours Tuesday morning due to a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer and a car.

The wreck occurred around 8:43 a.m. and blocked the highway until around noon, according the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash scene was near mile marker 72.

Although the road was opened for traffic, Troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the accident.