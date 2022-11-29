UPDATE: Hoax ‘active shooter’ reports impact some Wiregrass schools Tuesday

Hoax “active shooter” calls received by emergency dispatchers in Enterprise and Henry County Tuesday morning prompted precautionary school lockdowns at some area schools.

The hoax calls are believed to be part of “a national trend,” according to the state school superintendent’s office.

Dothan City Schools Public Information Officer Meagan Dorsey said Tuesday that Dothan City Schools did not receive a hoax call but that all the schools in the system were placed “heightened awareness” per the recommendation of the Alabama State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey.

According to Enterprise Police Chief Michael Moore, emergency dispatch received a call at 8:17 a.m. reporting an active shooter at Enterprise High School. The “active shooter” report proved false but all schools in the system were placed on precautionary lockdown until the “all safe” call was sounded by Enterprise police, who were assisted by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, State Bureau of Investigation and the Coffee County Sheriff Department.

Henry County Schools reported on its Facebook page that the Henry County Sheriff’s Department and the Headland Police Department had received a similar false report that an “active shooter” was on campus at Headland High School. All schools in the system were placed on precautionary lockdown until the “all safe” call was given.

“The calls were a hoax,” said a post on the Henry County Schools Facebook page. Schools remained open but parents were allowed to check students out of school without penalty.

“There has been uproar this morning concerning the school,” said Headland Police Chief Mark D. Jones in a police department Facebook post entitled “Attention citizens and parents.”

“There have been several hoax calls come into communications in reference to an active shooter. These are hoax calls and all schools are safe and no threats at schools,” Jones said. “We are aggressively working these calls and I assure you they will be prosecuted when caught. We are here to make sure no one harms our kids and will provide a safe environment for them. Again all schools and students are safe and this was only a hoax.”

The Houston County Schools noted on its Facebook page, “Please be advised that several school systems and/or police departments have received apparent ‘robocalls’ this morning reporting an active shooter at local high schools…so far, all of these have been hoax calls.”

Daleville Police Chief John Crawford confirmed that his department was aware of the false reports received in neighboring counties, but that Daleville City Schools had not received a false threat report of any kind Tuesday. Dale County Schools Superintendent Ben Baker and Ozark City Schools Superintendent Reeivice Girtman both confirmed that their schools systems did not receive false threats but they were coordinating with law officers to ensure safety of their students.

In Coffee County, Elba City Schools Superintendent Chris Moseley and Coffee County Schools Superintendent Kelley Cobb both said their schools had not been the recipient of the false “active shooter” report.

“Opp City Schools has been advised that several school systems and/or police departments in the state have received apparent ‘robocalls’ this morning reporting an active shooter at (their respective) local high schools,” the Opp City Schools posted on its Facebook page. “So far, all of these have been hoax calls.”

Neither school system in Geneva County received any hoax calls Tuesday, according to school officials.