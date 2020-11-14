UPDATE: Houston County Sheriff's Office says two runaway juveniles found

Two Houston County runaway teens have been located in Oregon and were in custody and waiting on their parents to bring them home, according to a sheriff's office press release on Saturday.

“Houston County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank our media partners for getting out the information on the two runaway juveniles,” the release stated. "It has played a large part in the two juveniles being located and contact being made with them.”

No other details were released.

The original story that was published and online follows:

Houston County Sheriff's Office is looking for two runaway juveniles.

On Nov. 7, a report was filed about two missing 17-year-old white females. A BOLO was issued for Alexia Drysdale and Aniessa Louise Stephens to all surrounding law enforcement agencies.

They are driving a tan, four-door 1997 Honda Accord with the tag number 38HJ747.

The girls were last seen at Blue Plate at 1975 Ross Clark Circle around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 7.

Anyone with information surrounding their whereabouts is encourage to contact local law enforcement of HCSO at (334)-677-4808 or (334)-677-4807.

