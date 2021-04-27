UPDATE: Murals inspire storytelling tour of downtown Dothan

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

SEACT created the Wiregrass Drama Club to offer youth theater classes. With 20 murals downtown, the storytelling event could become a yearly thing.

Saturday’s tours will be held every 30 minutes from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A 10:30 a.m. tour is already full. Each tour is limited to 15 people, and the walking tour will take about 45 minutes. Registration can be done in advance at seact.com or on Saturday at the registration check-in table outside PushCrankPress, located at 108 E. Troy St. in downtown Dothan. Tours are free but donations of $5 for an individual or $10 for a group are suggested. In case of rain, the tours will be held May 1.

Murals were chosen based on their proximity to one another and to keep groups from having to cross Main Street. The whole walking route is a little over a mile and bicycles and strollers are welcome.

Murals included in the storytelling are the turpentine and logging sections of the Early Commerce in the Wiregrass mural (which depicts four early Wiregrass industries); the Wildlife in the Wiregrass mural; Women of the Wiregrass mural; and the Salute to Fort Rucker mural. There will also be a brief stop at the Dancing Dave mural.