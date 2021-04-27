UPDATE: Murals inspire storytelling tour of downtown Dothan

Editor’s note: The Dramatic Storytelling Walking Tour of five murals in downtown Dothan was postponed until May 1 due to severe weather that moved through the Wiregrass on the original event date.
There are stories behind the murals in Dothan – odes to people and events or life as it was a long time ago.
And then there are the stories imagined by a group of young thespians with the Wiregrass Drama Club. Those stories, inspired by five different murals, will be performed Saturday during a Dramatic Storytelling Walking Tour in downtown Dothan.
The guided tours – led by a local “peanut farmer” in from the field – will make stops at five different murals where a group will perform a skit inspired by that particular mural. The skits are not intended to be historical accounts, but are rather creative interpretations written by the students – ages 12 to 17 – who will be acting them out.
The approach will be similar to the storytelling ghost tours you might see in places like Savannah or New Orleans.
“It’s a little bit like that but instead it’s our dramatic youth who have taken these murals and creatively interpreted little short, dramatic skits around them,” said Jennifer Love Doherty, general manager of the Southeast Alabama Community Theatre.
SEACT created the Wiregrass Drama Club to offer youth theater classes. With 20 murals downtown, the storytelling event could become a yearly thing.
Saturday’s tours will be held every 30 minutes from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A 10:30 a.m. tour is already full. Each tour is limited to 15 people, and the walking tour will take about 45 minutes. Registration can be done in advance at seact.com or on Saturday at the registration check-in table outside PushCrankPress, located at 108 E. Troy St. in downtown Dothan. Tours are free but donations of $5 for an individual or $10 for a group are suggested. In case of rain, the tours will be held May 1.
Murals were chosen based on their proximity to one another and to keep groups from having to cross Main Street. The whole walking route is a little over a mile and bicycles and strollers are welcome.
Murals included in the storytelling are the turpentine and logging sections of the Early Commerce in the Wiregrass mural (which depicts four early Wiregrass industries); the Wildlife in the Wiregrass mural; Women of the Wiregrass mural; and the Salute to Fort Rucker mural. There will also be a brief stop at the Dancing Dave mural.
Brook Phillips, the education coordinator for the Wiregrass Drama Club, said the students met with those involved with the Murals of the Wiregrass committee to get the history on each of the murals as a starting place. The students then did some additional research on their own.
“And then they wrote a story as if it were taking place during the time,” Phillips said. “… They are inspired interpretations.”
For example, a story at the Women in the Wiregrass mural is about becoming a mother as a nod to the mural’s depiction of a mother with her child. The Fort Rucker story depicts a soldier separated from his family.
“I actually think that some of them are funny … some are heartwarming,” Phillips said. “I think they did a very good job with what they have created. I think it will be enjoyable.”
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.