UPDATE: Record high COVID-19 hospitalizations forces SE Health to implement immediate operational changes

“Since that time, COVID-19 admissions have continued to surge reaching an all-time high of 75 inpatients on Tuesday. The increase in patient volumes has also led to an increased number of patients requiring critical care. As a result, there is now an unusually high number of patients holding in the emergency department and throughout the hospital awaiting beds. To help manage this surge, additional operational changes are being implemented. These changes include canceling of all elective and urgent outpatient surgeries and procedures. (gastroenterology (GI), neuro, pulmonary, heart and vascular and special procedures). Procedures will continue on an emergency basis only. These changes will be in effect from December 30, 2020 through January 11, 2021. The need to continue these changes will be reevaluated on January 7 and again on January 11.