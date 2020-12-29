UPDATE: Record high COVID-19 hospitalizations forces SE Health to implement immediate operational changes

As hospitals across the state struggle with record-breaking COVID-19 hospitalizations, Southeast Health announced late Tuesday that it’s implementing additional operational changes, including the cancellation of all elective and urgent outpatient surgeries and procedures.
Here is the statement released from SE Health:
“Southeast Health Medical Center and other hospitals across the state are reaching record breaking highs for COVID-19 hospitalizations. In mid-December we announced operational changes that included cancelling certain elective surgeries that require an inpatient hospital stay.
“Since that time, COVID-19 admissions have continued to surge reaching an all-time high of 75 inpatients on Tuesday. The increase in patient volumes has also led to an increased number of patients requiring critical care. As a result, there is now an unusually high number of patients holding in the emergency department and throughout the hospital awaiting beds. To help manage this surge, additional operational changes are being implemented. These changes include canceling of all elective and urgent outpatient surgeries and procedures. (gastroenterology (GI), neuro, pulmonary, heart and vascular and special procedures). Procedures will continue on an emergency basis only. These changes will be in effect from December 30, 2020 through January 11, 2021. The need to continue these changes will be reevaluated on January 7 and again on January 11.
“Services will not be suspended in other outpatient areas which include radiology, lab, rehab services, and the Southeast Health Medical Group clinics will not be affected and will continue normal operations at this time.”
The Wiregrass’ largest regional hospital reported another peak in patients simultaneously hospitalized with COVID-19 as the Alabama Department of Public Health released a dashboard to track vaccine distribution.
On Tuesday morning, Southeast Health reported having 75 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – five more than its previous record-high on Sunday – after one patient died, seven patients were discharged, and 14 new patients were admitted over the span of a single day.
It’s not just happening at home, but across Alabama as hospitals begin to reach capacity and struggle to provide enough staff to care for patients.
Meanwhile, the ADPH launched a new COVID-19 vaccine distribution dashboard to make it easier for the public to navigate vaccine information on its newly created COVID-19 dashboard hub on its website. The dashboard, which details the number of vaccines shipped to Alabama and dispensed, can be viewed at https://arcg.is/OrCey.
The COVID-19 dashboard hub, which can be accessed at https://arcg.is/0brSGj, now provides easy access to the vaccine distribution, data and surveillance, school and risk indicator dashboards through tabs at the top of the page.
Both the Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have been sent to the state and distributed to Dothan’s Southeast Health and Flowers Hospital. Additional allocations of the two-dose vaccines are expected on a weekly basis, according to the ADPH.
As of Dec. 28, 20,354 doses of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in the state out of 128,175 doses allocated to Alabama.
ADPH follows the newly revised Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) guidance regarding placing priorities based on risk exposure in providing COVID-19 vaccine.
Currently, the Alabama is still in Phase 1a of the COVID-19 Vaccincation Allocation Plan and is administering the vaccine to eligible persons at very high risk of exposure to the virus, including frontline healthcare workers in clinical and nonclinical settings.
In Phase 1b, other essential workers at highest risk for work-related exposure, persons 75 and older who are at risk for COVID-19-associated morbidity and mortality, and people living in congregate settings like group homes or prison. Essential workers in this group as defined by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security are first responders (firefighters, paramedics and law enforcement) and corrections officers, food and agriculture workers, U.S. Postal Service employees, and those who work in specific manufacturing jobs, grocery stores and public transit as well as those in the education sector (teachers, support staff members) and childcare.
Once additional providers have their processes in place for COVID-19 vaccine administration, information will be posted on the ADPH website so that persons may contact providers and make appointments if they meet the criteria.
“We want to manage people’s expectations appropriately and remind the public that not everyone can access vaccine at this time,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said in a press release. “For the New Year’s holiday and beyond, I encourage people to please stay home and keep their events short in duration, outside when possible, and only with everyone wearing masks.”
ADPH has no specific timetable about when members of the general public can be vaccinated. As supply of vaccine remains limited, ADPH continues to urge the public to practice the measures needed to help reduce the transmission of COVID-19. Alabama residents should continue to exercise caution by minimizing travel and avoiding gatherings of people beyond their immediate household, a press release from the ADPH said.
To view the full four-phase vaccination plan, visit www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19/assets/adph-covid19-vaccination-allocation-plan.pdf.
ADPH also notes the vaccine is free to all Americans and the allocation plan document will be updated as additional guidance from the ACIP is available. ADPH will provide information as additional COVID-19 vaccine products are received.