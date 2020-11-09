UPDATED: Alcohol believed to be factor in three-vehicle wreck that killed Hartford woman

HARTFORD – A three-vehicle crash in Geneva County took the life of a Hartford woman Sunday night.

An update from the ALEA Highway Patrol Division Troopers Monday said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Marie Victoria Prescott, 48, was killed when a 2002 Ford F-150 driven by James Edward Brown, of Hartford, crossed the centerline and collided into her 2017 Honda Accord.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Prescott then lost control of the 2017 Honda Accord, crossed the centerline, and was struck by a 2016 freightliner,” the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a press release. Prescott was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brown and the semi-truck operator were not injured in the crash.

The crash happened on Alabama Hwy. 167, near the 3.5-mile marker, approximately four miles south of Hartford.

No additional details are available as ALEA Highway Patrol Division Troopers continue to investigate.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.