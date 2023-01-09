UPDATED: Ariton man, woman charged with child abuse in Coffee County fall under Aniah's Law

NEW BROCKTON — An Ariton couple charged with aggravated child abuse will have the first 'Aniah’s Law' hearings held in Coffee County within the law that was enacted in November 2022, District Judge Josh Wilson ruled at a first court appearance for Nate Smith and Brittany Taylor Monday afternoon.

Wilson held separate online hearings for the couple arrested Monday on charges of aggravated child abuse in connection with charges filed by the Coffee County Department of Human Resources in December 2022.

Smith, 20, and Taylor, 19, are in Coffee County Jail without bond, pending the results of their Aniah’s Law court appearances before Wilson on Wednesday afternoon.

“We are in uncharted waters here,” Wilson told both Smith and Taylor as he explained to them Monday that they are eligible for an Aniah’s Law hearing to be held within three days if the state requests one. “The state requests one,” said Twelfth Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Mitchell during the hearing.

The charges facing Smith and Taylor fall under the parameters of “Aniah’s Law,” a constitutional amendment that allows prosecutors and judges broader discretion in requesting and denying bail to those accused of committing violent crimes. More than 90 state lawmakers signed on to co-sponsor the bill.

Aniah's Law is named after a 19-year-old Alabama college student, Aniah Blanchard, who was abducted from a convenience store in Auburn and killed in 2019. Her body was found by authorities a month later.

The man charged in Blanchard’s death had been free on a $280,000 bond after he was charged with kidnapping, robbery, and attempted murder in connection with an incident that occurred in Montgomery in Jan. 2019.

The new law makes it harder for people charged with violent crimes to be eligible for bail and includes the charge of aggravated abuse of a child under the age of 6, Wilson said.

Coffee County Sheriff Office Capt. Michael Hines said Monday that the couple was arrested following the Coffee County DHR report that states that a 4-month-old child “suffered serious physical injury that resulted in respiratory arrest.”