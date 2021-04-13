UPDATED: Buried body found in Holmes County identified as missing Geneva man; two arrests made

GENEVA—Two arrests have been made in connection with a body found Friday buried in rural Holmes County, Fla., according to Geneva Police Chief Tony Clemmons.
In a Monday press conference alongside Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms and Holmes County Sheriff John Tate, Clemmons confirmed the arrests of Shane Paul and his girlfriend Rebecca Holt, who currently live together, in connection to the body that was found.
Paul is being charged with murder, and Holt is being charged with hindering prosecution, according to law enforcement. Additional arrests are expected in the coming days. Both suspects were charged on Saturday and were still in the Geneva County Jail on Monday.
Law enforcement confirmed Tuesday that the body found near Peak Road in Holmes County was 36-year-old Brett Joshua Grantham of Geneva who was reported missing after last being seen on Aug. 22 in the Franklin Avenue area. An autopsy revealed Grantham's identity.
Clemmons said he believes an altercation was started by an argument, which happened in Geneva and then the body was transported to Holmes County where it was buried. Police believe the body has been at that location since August.
The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office was contacted on Thursday of last week by investigators from the Geneva Police Department about the possibility that a person missing from Geneva could be buried on property off of Peak Road in northwest Holmes County.
After obtaining a search warrant for the property, law enforcement used cadaver dogs from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office to search the property.
The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office along with the Geneva Police Department, Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), the Alabama Bureau of Investigation and the Florida State Attorney’s Office were all part of the effort to locate the grave site.
Sydney McDonald is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at smcdonald@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7906. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.