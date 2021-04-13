UPDATED: Buried body found in Holmes County identified as missing Geneva man; two arrests made

GENEVA—Two arrests have been made in connection with a body found Friday buried in rural Holmes County, Fla., according to Geneva Police Chief Tony Clemmons.

In a Monday press conference alongside Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms and Holmes County Sheriff John Tate, Clemmons confirmed the arrests of Shane Paul and his girlfriend Rebecca Holt, who currently live together, in connection to the body that was found.

Paul is being charged with murder, and Holt is being charged with hindering prosecution, according to law enforcement. Additional arrests are expected in the coming days. Both suspects were charged on Saturday and were still in the Geneva County Jail on Monday.

Law enforcement confirmed Tuesday that the body found near Peak Road in Holmes County was 36-year-old Brett Joshua Grantham of Geneva who was reported missing after last being seen on Aug. 22 in the Franklin Avenue area. An autopsy revealed Grantham's identity.

Clemmons said he believes an altercation was started by an argument, which happened in Geneva and then the body was transported to Holmes County where it was buried. Police believe the body has been at that location since August.