UPDATED: Dale County substitute arrested after alleged inappropriate relationship with students

The Dale County Sheriff’s Office arrested a substitute teacher on Monday after learning of a potential inappropriate relationship with students.
Darius Salter of Midland City is being charged with two counts of possession of child pornography based on preliminary findings in an ongoing investigation.
The substitute worked at South Dale Middle School and Dale County High School. Multiple potential victims have been identified so far and parents have been contacted.
“The investigation is still ongoing but based on our preliminary investigation all communication between the suspect and victims was done electronically,” a press release from the Dale County Sheriff’s office stated. “We do not believe any sexual contact was made between the victims and the suspect. As the investigation continues we anticipate additional charges to be filed.”
Dale County Board of Education administrators contacted the sheriff’s office with information and promptly followed protocols and removed the substitute teacher from the classroom.
Later in the day, Superintendent Ben Baker released a statement on Facebook:
"The substitute teacher has been removed from campus and will have no further involvement with our school system. Each student alleged to be involved in this matter will be contacted through their parents/guardian and will be offered supportive measures to help ensure that each student is able to continue their studies during this potentially disruptive episode.
"The Dale County Board of Education’s first priority is, and will continue to be, the safety and well-being of our student population. This matter will continue to be investigated by the Board and the Board will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement.
"As this matter involves law enforcement, no further comment can be made at this time. Any further inquiries should be directed to the Dale County Sheriff’s Office."
Salter was booked into the Dale County Jail pending his first appearance hearing.
