UPDATED: Dothan fire claims woman's life Monday morning

A 79-year-old woman died in an early-morning apartment fire on Monday.

Just after 3:15 a.m., the City of Dothan Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a structure fire at Grace Terrace Apartments on Headland Avenue, according to a news release from the Dothan Fire Department. Initial reports were that flames were visible and that it was unknown if the apartments involved were still occupied. The first police and fire units on scene reported heavy smoke and fire coming from second floor apartments.

Earlier Monday, the Dothan Fire Department confirmed that an occupant of an apartment had died on the scene from injuries sustained from the fire, according to a news release from the fire department.

Monday afternoon, Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd identified the victim as Kate Baxter.

Grace Terrace Apartments are located on Headland Avenue near Wilburn Street. Investigators with the Dothan Fire Department and Dothan Police Department are working to determine the cause of the fire.

“This is a tragedy for this family, the neighborhood and our city,” Dothan Fire Chief Larry Williams said in the news release. “The family and friends of the victim will continue to be in the thoughts and prayers of all of us at the Dothan Fire Department.”