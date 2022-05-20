UPDATED: Downed power line closes U.S. 84

A downed power line forced the closure of all lanes of U.S. 84 at Eddins Road in Houston County, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division.

Initially reported as a two-vehicle wreck that occurred shortly after 11 a.m. on Friday, the power line was struck by roadside construction equipment. The downed power line stopped two vehicles on the highway, according to a news release from ALEA, but there was no crash. However, the roadway was still closed as of 12:45 p.m. and traffic was being diverted while Alabama Power repaired the power line.