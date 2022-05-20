 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

UPDATED: Downed power line closes U.S. 84

  • Updated
  • 0
Downed power line closes U.S. 84

A fireman looks over the scene of an accident that downed a power line and forced the closure of all lanes of U.S. 84 at Eddins Road in Houston County on Friday. Power lines over the highway were knocked down by an excavator working in the area. Houston County Sheriff Deputies, Webb Police, ALEA - Troopers, Cowarts Volunteer Fire Department and Ashford Rescue responded.

 JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

A downed power line forced the closure of all lanes of U.S. 84 at Eddins Road in Houston County, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division.

Initially reported as a two-vehicle wreck that occurred shortly after 11 a.m. on Friday, the power line was struck by roadside construction equipment. The downed power line stopped two vehicles on the highway, according to a news release from ALEA, but there was no crash. However, the roadway was still closed as of 12:45 p.m. and traffic was being diverted while Alabama Power repaired the power line.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Child dies in Coffee County crash

Child dies in Coffee County crash

OPP – A Georgia child was killed in a two-vehicle crash near here on Sunday, according to a news release from the Troopers with the Alabama La…

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. scrambles to address baby formula shortage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert