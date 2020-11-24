UPDATED: Enterprise officials investigate arson in early morning Santa Fe steakhouse fire

ENTERPRISE - Fire ravaged a popular steakhouse here early Tuesday morning. Officials are investigating it as a potential arson case after discovering the business was burglarized prior to the fire.
"Surveillance footage shows an individual wearing a gray hoodie breaking into the business and stealing money," an Enterprise Police Department press release stated.
EPD Detectives and Alabama State Fire Marshals will be conducting a joint criminal investigation for arson.
EPD's Criminal Investigations Division requests anyone with additional information regarding this crime to contact (334) 347-2222 or leave a tip at enterprisepd.com.
Around 2:30 a.m., Enterprise Fire and Rescue and Enterprise police were dispatched to a report of a fire at Santa Fe Cattle Company. When units first arrived, smoke and flames were visible.
A press release stated that no further information will be released at this time.
