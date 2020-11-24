 Skip to main content
UPDATED: Enterprise officials investigate arson in early morning Santa Fe steakhouse fire
UPDATED: Enterprise officials investigate arson in early morning Santa Fe steakhouse fire

Santa Fe Cattle Company fire

Santa Fe Cattle Company in Enterprise is heavily damaged after an early Tuesday morning fire that set the buidling ablaze. This photo was taken at 9 a.m.  

 SUBMITTED BY JUSTIN REBEIRO

ENTERPRISE - Fire ravaged a popular steakhouse here early Tuesday morning. Officials are investigating it as a potential arson case after discovering the business was burglarized prior to the fire.

"Surveillance footage shows an individual wearing a gray hoodie breaking into the business and stealing money," an Enterprise Police Department press release stated. 

Burglary suspect

Someone wearing a grey hoodie is suspected of burglarizing Enterprise Santa Fe Cattle Company before it caught on fire. Investigators are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the suspect.

EPD Detectives and Alabama State Fire Marshals will be conducting a joint criminal investigation for arson.

EPD's Criminal Investigations Division requests anyone with additional information regarding this crime to contact (334) 347-2222 or leave a tip at enterprisepd.com.

Around 2:30 a.m., Enterprise Fire and Rescue and Enterprise police were dispatched to a report of a fire at Santa Fe Cattle Company. When units first arrived, smoke and flames were visible.

See video here.

A press release stated that no further information will be released at this time. 

