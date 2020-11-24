UPDATED: Enterprise police arrest man in Santa Fe arson case

ENTERPRISE — An Enterprise man has been arrested for burglarizing a popular steakhouse before setting it ablaze.

Paul Anthony Wilson, 54, is being charged with second-degree arson and third-degree burglary.

Enterprise police arrested Wilson at 4 p.m. on Tuesday with the help of the State Fire Marshal's Office, which assisted in the arson investigation.

A fire ravaged the Santa Fe Cattle Company restaurant early Tuesday morning. Officials investigated the incident as an arson case after discovering the business was burglarized prior to the fire.

It is unclear at this time Wilson's motive for starting the fire that caused significant damage to the restaurant.

Wilson has been transported to the Coffee County Jail.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Earlier report:

"Surveillance footage shows an individual wearing a gray hoodie breaking into the business and stealing money," an Enterprise Police Department press release stated.

EPD Detectives and Alabama State Fire Marshals will be conducting a joint criminal investigation for arson.