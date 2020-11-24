 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATED: Enterprise police arrest man in Santa Fe arson case
0 comments
alert top story

UPDATED: Enterprise police arrest man in Santa Fe arson case

{{featured_button_text}}
Santa Fe Cattle Company fire

Santa Fe Cattle Company in Enterprise is heavily damaged after an early Tuesday morning fire that set the buidling ablaze. This photo was taken at 9 a.m.  

 SUBMITTED BY JUSTIN REBEIRO

ENTERPRISE — An Enterprise man has been arrested for burglarizing a popular steakhouse before setting it ablaze.

Paul Anthony Wilson, 54, is being charged with second-degree arson and third-degree burglary.

Enterprise police arrested Wilson at 4 p.m. on Tuesday with the help of the State Fire Marshal's Office, which assisted in the arson investigation.

A fire ravaged the Santa Fe Cattle Company restaurant early Tuesday morning. Officials investigated the incident as an arson case after discovering the business was burglarized prior to the fire.

It is unclear at this time Wilson's motive for starting the fire that caused significant damage to the restaurant.

Wilson has been transported to the Coffee County Jail.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Earlier report:

"Surveillance footage shows an individual wearing a gray hoodie breaking into the business and stealing money," an Enterprise Police Department press release stated. 

Burglary suspect

Someone wearing a grey hoodie is suspected of burglarizing Enterprise Santa Fe Cattle Company before it caught on fire. Investigators are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the suspect.

EPD Detectives and Alabama State Fire Marshals will be conducting a joint criminal investigation for arson.

EPD's Criminal Investigations Division requests anyone with additional information regarding this crime to contact (334) 347-2222 or leave a tip at enterprisepd.com.

Around 2:30 a.m., Enterprise Fire and Rescue and Enterprise police were dispatched to a report of a fire at Santa Fe Cattle Company. When units first arrived, smoke and flames were visible.

See video here.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert