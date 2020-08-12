UPDATED: Enterprise schools: 3 students positive for COVID; 118 others sent home

ENTERPRISE – Enterprise City Schools Superintendent Greg Faught said Wednesday morning that the number of students impacted by COVID-19 is 121, almost triple the amount earlier reported.

On Tuesday, Faught confirmed that three students have tested positive for COVID-19 and upwards of 40 others were sent home since starting school last Thursday.

Faught said the revised numbers show that 27 students were sent home with symptoms and 91 for close contact.

Two of the students who tested positive attend Enterprise High School while the third attends Coppinville Junior High School.

Students were sent home after displaying two or more COVID-like symptoms due to new Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines released last week. Faught called the recommendations “frustrating.”

“The overwhelming number of students sent home are perfectly healthy,” he said.

Faught said as of Tuesday afternoon, 118 students across the school system had been sent home after displaying symptoms like coughing, sneezing, fever, or sore throat, or being within six feet of someone with symptoms for more than 15 minutes – following the guidelines outlined by the ADPH’s “Back to School Toolkit.”