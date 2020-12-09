 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATED: Gov. Kay Ivey extends Alabama’s mask order into 2021
0 comments
breaking alert featured

UPDATED: Gov. Kay Ivey extends Alabama’s mask order into 2021

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Alabama sets daily case record; 1 of 3 in ICU have COVID-19

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, right, and State Health Officer Scott Harris (in this file photo) announced Wednesday the extension of a state order requiring face masks in public until Jan. 22. 

 Kim Chandler

MONTGOMERY — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday extended a mask order until Jan. 22 as the state experiences a record-setting surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Ivey and State Health Officer Scott Harris announced the extension during a news conference at the Alabama Capitol. The order, which requires face coverings to be worn in public when interacting within 6 feet (2 meters) with people outside your household, had been scheduled to expire Friday.

The Republican governor cited the rising case numbers as she announced the extension.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Ivey said she has not seriously considered another lockdown.

Alabama this week hit a record for the number of people in state hospitals with COVID-19 with more than 2,000 people hospitalized. The state also saw a record number in daily cases with more than 3,000 new infections being reported daily.

The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in Alabama has risen over the past two weeks from 2,288 new cases a day on Nov. 24 to 3,395 new cases a day on Tuesday.

Since the pandemic began, the state health department has reported more than 280,000 confirmed and probable virus cases and nearly 4,000 confirmed and probable virus deaths in Alabama.

While the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms in most people, it can be deadly for the elderly and people with other, serious health problems.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Christmas lights in Dothan's Grove Park

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert