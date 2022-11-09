UPDATED: Grimsley loses re-election bid for district seat; Byrd wins challenge for Houston County coroner

Across the Wiregrass there were only a few district and local races with party opposition during Tuesday’s general election.

And while some won challenges, others fell short.

Democrat Dexter Grimsley lost his re-election effort to return to the Alabama House of Representatives to Republican Rick Rehm.

Rehm received 6,650 votes or 54.1% of votes cast in the district race while Grimsley received 5,644 votes, or nearly 46%.

Grimsley has served as the state representative for District 85 for 12 years. The district includes Henry and Houston County. Grimsley ended up with 52.5% of total votes in Houston County, but Rehm took nearly 60% of the votes in Henry County to win the seat.

Voter turnout for Tuesday’s election varied by county with 34.9% in Houston County, 48% in Henry County, 39.1% in Geneva County, 37.9% in Coffee County, 34.3% in Dale County, 38.1% in Barbour County, 35% in Pike County, and 40.5% in Covington County.

The only Houston County race with opposition decided at the county level was for coroner. Incumbent Republican Robert Byrd won re-election with 77.7% of total votes cast, receiving 21,244 votes to the 6,025 votes, or 22%, received by his Democratic challenger Kimberly Rawls.

In other Houston County races, Sheriff Donald Valenza had no Democrat opponent. Neither did Republican Brandon Shoupe for the Houston County Commission chairman’s seat, which is elected countywide. None of the candidates in county commission district races faced opposition in Tuesday’s general election.

Democrat Curtis Harvey will serve another term representing Houston County’s District 1. District 3 incumbent Ricky Herring – who survived a crowded Republican primary and runoff – will also serve another term. Newcomers Tracy Adams and James Ivey, both Republicans, had no Democrat opposition in the general election for their respective District 2 and District 4 races.

With 81.4% of total votes, Republican state senator Donnie Chesteen received another term in office when District 29 voters from Dale, Geneva and Houston County re-elected him over Democrat challenger Nathan Mathis and Libertarian Floyd “Pete” McBroom.

Democrat Billy Beasley, who represents parts of parts of Houston, Henry and Barbour County as well as Russell, Macon, and Bullock County, won re-election with nearly 81% of votes against a challenge from Republican candidate David Boatright.

Republican Josh Carnley will fill the District 31 Alabama Senate seat – which covers parts of Coffee, Dale, Pike, and Covington County – held for years by Jimmy Holley. Carnley faced no opposition in Tuesday’s general election. The 78-year-old Holley, who did not seek re-election, served five terms in the Alabama House of Representatives prior to serving six terms in the state Senate.

In state races, Wiregrass voters went with Gov. Kay Ivey over Democrat Yolanda Flowers and Libertarian James Blake.

The majority of Wiregrass voters cast their ballots for Republican Katie Britt for U.S. Senate over Democrat Will Boyd and Libertarian John Sophocleus. Britt, a Wiregrass native, won with nearly 67% of votes.

Wiregrass voters also put their support behind incumbent Republican Barry Moore to represent the state’s 2nd Congressional District. Moore ended the race against Democrat Phyllis Harvey-Hall with 69% of total votes.

In other local races around the Wiregrass, Republican Eric “EB” Blankenship was elected Henry County sheriff over Democrat Noel Vanlandingham. Blankenship received 58.9% of votes.

When it came to reorganizing the state Constitution, including removing outdated and racist language, the majority of voters in each Wiregrass county voted "yes." The majority of the region’s voters also voted "yes" on each of the 10 statewide amendments on Tuesday's ballot.