Updated: Hartford sees spike in COVID-19 cases following candidate forum

HARTFORD – Several businesses and government offices in Hartford have temporarily closed to the public due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the small Geneva County town.

On Tuesday, Hartford City Hall was closed to the public, although employees were still answering phones. The town’s McGregor-McKinney Public Library and several businesses also announced closures to the public until further notice.

The spike in cases follows a candidate forum held July 23 at a local restaurant.

Geneva County Emergency Management Director Eric Johnson said there are at least seven cases now linked to the event, which included a meet-and-greet beforehand with candidates running for mayor and city council in an Aug. 25 municipal election.

“Everybody pretty much knows everybody in Hartford … so they know who was there, and I think everybody has been contacted who were at that particular meeting,” Johnson said. “Anybody that feels they were exposed is doing what they’re supposed to be.”

The event was hosted by the Hartford Area Chamber of Commerce and held at Ketchem’s Restaurant.