UPDATED: High-speed chase ends on Honeysuckle

A high-speed chase that began near Ozark on Thursday ended on Honeysuckle Road in Dothan.

Around 1 p.m., Alabama State Troopers started pursuing the driver of a red and white sport motorcycle as the driver attempted to elude troopers, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division. The high-speed chase traveled down U.S. 231 and crossed from Dale County into Houston County with other local law enforcement agencies joining in the pursuit.

Devin J. Edwards, 25, of Dade City, Florida, now faces charges of Attempting to Elude and Reckless Endangerment, according to ALEA. Edwards was placed in the Dale County Jail without a bond.

The chase reached speeds of at least 90 mph. As the chase moved through Dothan, it continued down Westgate Parkway, crossing over intersections at Burbank, Whatley and Choctaw before the suspect crossed the busy intersection at U.S. 84 West and drove straight onto Honeysuckle Road.

Edwards was taken into custody when the chase ended near Dothan First Church of the Nazarene between Alderbrook Road and Candlewood Drive.

The 1000 block of Honeysuckle Road was closed for a short time following the chase.

Officers with the Midland City Police Department, Dothan Police Department and deputies with the Dale County and Houston County sheriff’s offices assisted in the pursuit, according to ALEA.