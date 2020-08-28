UPDATED: Houston County, Taylor officers stop high-speed chase vehicle

Houston County sheriff deputies arrested two women Friday afternoon following a high-speed chase in the western section of the county. Both women, who were not identified, were taken into custody and charges are pending
Houston County Chief Deputy Jeff Carlisle said the pursuit started after Lowe's reported an incident at the store. Shortly after the incident was reported, an off-duty officer spotted the vehicle and called dispatch, which then informed area law enforcement.
A Taylor police officer responded to the call, and when he attempted to stop the vehicle, it fled, starting the chase.
The pursuit vehicle was stopped when a deputy's vehicle and the Taylor police vehicle forced it to the roadside in the area of Cumbie Road.
The vehicles were damaged, but no injuries were reported. The pursuit lasted around 20 minutes.
The incident is still under investigation.
