UPDATED: Houston County's SpectraCare added to state's mental health crisis centers

A planned mental health crisis center in Houston County will provide much needed care to those experiencing a mental health crisis while also giving relief to local emergency rooms and law enforcement.

“Typically if someone is having a mental health crisis they end up in two places, usually either the nearest emergency room seeking help or they sometimes engage in behaviors that are inappropriate and that wind them up in jail,” Melissa Kirkland, CEO of SpectraCare Health Systems said.

On Monday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced the expansion of the Alabama Crisis System of Care with two additional crisis centers for fiscal year 2023 — SpectraCare in Houston County and Indian Rivers Behavioral Health in Tuscaloosa County. The two centers add to the four existing centers in Huntsville, Birmingham, Montgomery, and Mobile, currently serving individuals with mental illness and substance use disorders at staged levels of care.

“The state of Alabama is proud to continue doing its part to offer top-notch crisis care to people in need,” Ivey said in a news release. “During my time as governor, I’ve placed a renewed focus on finding innovative ways to support Alabamians that find themselves battling mental health issues, and I have no doubt that these two new facilities are going change lives for the better.”

Kirkland is currently looking at properties that will accommodate plans, which are possible through the $7 million grant allocation from both the Alabama Legislature and the state Department of Mental Health. The funding will not be available until October, but Kirkland hopes the Dothan facility will be open by the end of the year. When it opens, it will employ 170 people, Kirkland said.

Mental Health Crisis Centers are designated places for community members, law enforcement, and first responders to take an individual who is in mental health crisis, Ivey's news release stated. The centers offer both walk-in access and the capacity for first responders and law enforcement to transfer individuals to the center for crisis care for a warm hand-off to staff, short-term admission, medication management, and case management. Services also include critical crisis intervention and stabilization services, discharge planning and connections to ongoing behavioral health care services, if needed.

SpectraCare Health Systems provides services to Houston, Dale, Geneva, Barbour and Henry counties.

While the main crisis center will be in Dothan, mobile mental health teams will be used to transport people in crisis from other counties in the region, Kirkland said. There will also be what is known as “23-hour beds” where people can come for short-term help without the fear of being committed to a behavioral center.

The need for a crisis center, Kirkland said, has been around for at least 20 years and making the crisis center work is a collaborative effort with local hospitals and law enforcement.

“We just don’t have that one part there, that common place where everybody can go when in a crisis,” she said.

The current crisis centers are located at AltaPointe Health in Mobile, WellStone in Huntsville, the Montgomery Area Mental Health Authority in Montgomery and the Jefferson, Blount, St. Clair (JBS) Mental Health Authority in Birmingham, according to the governor's news release. The two newly awarded centers in Tuscaloosa County (Region 2 – Tuscaloosa) and Houston County (Region 4 – Dothan) will serve large populations in those regions with additional special populations, including veterans and young adults.

“We are committed to ensuring all Alabamians have someone to call, someone to respond, and if needed, someplace to go in times of crisis,” Alabama Department of Mental Health Commissioner Kim Boswell said. “We are thankful for Gov. Ivey’s leadership and the Legislature’s continued investment in our state’s crisis system of care, expanding access to even more individuals and their families.”

The initial three crisis centers were funded with an $18 million appropriation in the 2021 fiscal year General Fund budget, with continued funding appropriated in the 2022 and 2023 General Fund budgets to support the existing crisis centers and add new crisis centers across the state.

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963.

