Updated: Local area ready to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian

As a massive Hurricane Ian made landfall on southwest Florida’s Gulf Coast Wednesday, local agencies and utilities stood ready to help those impacted by the storm.

Both Dothan Utilities and Wiregrass Electric Cooperative have crews ready to head to Florida once the hurricane moves out of the state. Wiregrass 2-1-1 and Visit Dothan were putting out information to help evacuees, and local stables were offering either free or discounted spaces for evacuees with horses and livestock.

Wiregrass Electric Cooperative plans to send up to nine people on a construction crew along with bucket trucks and equipment to help get into areas inundated with water.

Brad Kimbro, Wiregrass Electric Cooperative’s chief operating officer, expects the local crew to leave late Thursday or early Friday and possibly go to the area served by Peace River Electric Cooperative, which is located inland from Bradenton and northeast of Punta Gorda. Kimbro said Wiregrass Electric would rotate crews in and out and be in Florida as long as they were needed.

Four years after Hurricane Michael, Kimbro said local electric cooperatives understand the need after a disaster.

“We know what it’s like to be devastated and need help,” Kimbro said. “… We’re happy to return the favor, and that’s what we do. We’re family, and that’s our sister cooperatives.”

Chris Phillips, Dothan Utilities assistant director for electric operations, said the city has a crew set to head to Florida on Friday. More will go if needed, he said.

“I’m a huge proponent of helping as many of those people as we can because we have definitely been the beneficiary before,” Phillips said.

The storm’s eastern shift was good news for Southeast Alabama and western portions of Florida and Georgia, but central Florida took a lashing as Hurricane Ian came ashore as a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds near 155 mph on Florida’s southwest Gulf Coast.

Wiregrass 2-1-1 put information on digital billboards on U.S. 231 South and near Flying J at the U.S. 231 and the Ross Clark Circle in Dothan. The billboards instruct Ian evacuees to text “alabamatips” to 898211. Those who text receive links to hurricane resources, traffic updates, and a list of hotels and emergency shelters.

Visit Dothan is using a website tool – https://visitdothan.com/go/hotel-availability – normally utilized during tournaments to keep evacuees updated on hotels with available rooms in the city.

During previous storms impacting Central and South Florida, evacuees would find their way to Dothan, hours away from their homes, driving until they could find an available hotel room. With Ian, however, the number of evacuees was slow to come in on Wednesday.

David Duke, executive director of Wiregrass 2-1-1, said it’s unusual with such a large storm looming to not see more evacuees arriving prior to landfall or at least making contact with the nonprofit agency that connects people with assistance.

Duke said the reason behind that could be the storm’s unpredictability and the difficulty forecasters had in providing a reliable path – earlier forecasts, described as highly uncertain, put the storm running parallel to Florida’s west coast and coming inland around the Big Bend and Apalachee Bay area.

“We’re waiting for the influx to happen because it hasn’t happened yet,” Duke said earlier in the day on Wednesday. “This is so different because when Hurricane Irma went up through Florida we had, I believe, 12 safe havens opened up with evacuees.”

Dothan Boots and Saddle Club, Southern Cross Ranch in Columbia, and the Houston County Farm Center were are local sites for evacuees with horses and livestock.

Dawn Greathouse of Dothan Boots and Saddle Club said people often think about small pets but forget that larger animals also need to be accommodated during hurricanes. The club is offering free stable space and trailer parking for evacuees.

“It’s a lot harder to find places,” Greathouse said. “Number one, you’re hauling a big trailer, so you’ve got to have access and somewhere to park that. They can’t live in the trailer. Horses require care just like a dog or a cat. To us, it’s important to have our facility available for people that need somewhere to park the larger trailers they haul their horses in, to have somewhere secure to keep their horses and be able to stay right there with them.”

Visit Dothan’s President and CEO Aaron McCreight said the tourism agency will be updating a list of available hotel rooms in Dothan twice a day – morning and afternoon – and will increase such updates if needed.

As of Wednesday morning, Dothan had 100 available rooms among the 2,700 hotel and motel rooms in the market. McCreight said that number will fluctuate as rooms are reserved and then canceled based on the storm’s track because it’s not just evacuees that book rooms during a hurricane – the Federal Emergency Management Agency as well as large power companies will book blocks of room as they try to stage close to a storm’s path. As projections change, those blocks of rooms will be canceled.

“That’s why we’re doing multiple updates a day,” McCreight said. “It is such a fluid situation.”