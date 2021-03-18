 Skip to main content
UPDATED: Missing elderly man found
Update @ 3:30 p.m.: Police have located Mr. Trotter.

The Dothan Police Department is seeking the public’s help in the search of a missing man last seen near West Main Street and Westgate Park.

Philip Trotter is a 78-year-old white male last seen wearing a blue puffer jacket and blue jeans.

If anyone believes they’ve seen him recently, please contact the Dothan Police Communications Center at (334)-793-0215.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

