UPDATED: Ozark man dies in Houston County crash

A two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon has claimed the life of a Dale County man, according to State Troopers.

In an updated news release Tuesday, Troopers said, “Naginbhae Jagabhai Patel, 57, of Ozark, was killed when the 2016 Hyundai Bronze ran a stop sign and struck the vehicle" driven by Patel. Troopers earlier reported the vehicle was operated by Rebecca Harding, 36, of Westville Fla. Patel was driving a 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe and was the only person in the vehicle. The accident happened at approximately 4:13 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Patel was transported to Flowers Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Three passengers in Harding’s vehicle were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The accident occurred on Alabama 123 at Judge Logue Road, approximately 14 miles west of Dothan.

No additional information is available as ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.